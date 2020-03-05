Clinic to hone girls’ basketball skills ahead of 2020 season

WITH the BNSW Waratah Northern Junior League Season about to tip off in two weeks, the Byron Beez are buzzing with excitement.

Fielding six teams in this year’s competition, it is the most the Byron Bay Basketball Association has ever entered in the competition. From U14s up to U18s, in both girls and boys divisions, players and coaches alike are eager to hit the court and begin a successful season.

Over the past four years, BBBA NJL teams have had many successes, with the same girls squad winning their division 3 years in a row, from 2016-2018, with the boys also claiming championships in 2016 and 2017.

Showing a great level of commitment to the sport, and with the help of dedicated coaches and parents, some players have won NSW Country selections in the past, including Isis Crawford, Laila Campbell, Harry Blair, and most recently Harley Kent, and many hope to pursue their chosen sport at a professional level.

The Byron Beez U18 Girls team are all bottom age players this season, and have included players from other towns due to lack of numbers at NJL trials.

Keeping girls in sport is a priority for BBBA and with this in mind, the club is holding a Beez Academy Basketball Clinic at the Cavanbah Centre, for girls of all levels, this weekend on Sunday, March 8 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The clinic will be conducted by the girls’ representative coaches and will cater to all levels.

All participants are asked to bring a ball if they can.

Cost will be $5.