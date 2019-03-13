Climate strike call goes out

IN ACTION: Last December more than 300 local high school students and supporters took part in the School Strike for Climate Action.

IN ACTION: Last December more than 300 local high school students and supporters took part in the School Strike for Climate Action. Christian Morrow

CLIMATE action continues to be a big issue for Australians in the lead-up to the state and federal polls.

Last December school students across Australia, including in the Byron Shire, took matters into their own hands by taking part in the School Strike for Climate Action.

They were inspired by 15-year-old student Greta Thunberg, who staged a lone strike for the climate in August outside the Swedish Parliament.

Greta is recognised around the world as a model for positive action and local students are gearing up to stage another strike for the climate this Friday in Byron Shire.

Local organisers said the they will "join with thousands of Australian school students from hundreds of schools in dozens of cities and towns striking to demand urgent political action on climate change and the Adani coal mine.”

The strikers will meet at Railway Park at 10am this Friday, March 15, and walk to Main Beach to hear speeches from local students and non-amplified musical items from young artists.

"Last year we witnessed thousands of students striking in solidarity across the world demanding climate action,” Byron High School Year 11 student Mia Thom said.

"And our government refused to listen. They told us to go back to school. They belittled and demeaned us not taking the most urgent issue to ever befall the human race seriously.

"I am scared, petrified of what the future looks like without an adequate climate policy.”

Local groups including Byron Shire Climate Emergency Guidance Group, Zero Emissions Byron, COREM, Creative Mullumbimy, The Brunswick Valley Historical Society and Mullum SEED issued a statement of support for the students.

"We, undersigned, recognise the urgency of action needed to mitigate climate change and fully support the School Strike for Climate on March 15 and the need and right for students to express their voices and ideas for urgent political change on climate change policy at a local, state and federal level.”

NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes had warned students and teachers against attending the rally saying, "the law is very clear, this is a notified school day, kids should be at school.”