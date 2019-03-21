Climate of change

CLASS ACTION: More than 500 local students, parents and supporters took part in the Student Strike for Climate Action.

HUNDREDS of students from across the region went on strike from school last Friday, calling on politicians to take urgent action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

More than 500 students and supporters gathered in Railway Park at Byron Bay before marching to Apex Park to hear from speakers calling for urgent action.

One of the organisers, Jahla Ferguson, a Year 11 student at Cape Byron Steiner School, said there were more at this rally than one held in November.

"Finally students and young people are able to voice their opinions and their fears. My generation is scared. We know what's coming because we listen to the science and we learn the science in school,” she said.

"We know politicians are ignoring this science and so this is the way we get our voices out there and hopefully make a change.”

One speaker told the crowd at Apex Park: "We possess a power that transcends politics. Climate change is an issue that doesn't discriminate. Climate change is not affected by superficial discrepancies within political parties and that is why leaders all over the world must listen. Because we won't stop, not until emissions are down to zero and not until the Australian Government closes all coal mines and not until Adani is stopped.”

More than 1500 people gathered at Lismore Quad for the Lismore School Strike 4 Climate, with passionate young speakers, musicians and a panel of experts including state and federal candidates and scientists.

St Mary's Catholic College students Harriett Chard and Dallas Eyles travelled from Casino for the march.

Harriett, 15, said she came to "fight for the future of the planet”.