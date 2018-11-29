Cleaning up our streets

NOT A GOOD LOOK: Scourge of our streets, someone else's garbage.

BYRON Shire gets more than its fair share of waste dumped on its streets.

A pile of tyres by the road side here, an old mattress there or garden waste strewn into a bush reserve or a dead TV set and unwanted household items abandoned on the kerbside.

It's all comes under the heading 'illegal dumping' and in 2016/17 there were 717 dumping incidents reported in the Byron Shire, most of which were household waste dumped on kerbsides and in public parks and reserves.

This resulted in an estimated cost to Council and the community of more than $100,000 for collection and safe disposal.

"Illegal dumping is a totally unacceptable and costly problem that can be a health hazard to both people and wildlife and can result in the spread of weeds and the pollution of our waterways,” Kate Akkerman, Waste Education and Compliance Officer at Byron Shire Council said.

"It is also a bad look for our beautiful region, an eyesore for locals and tourists alike and it's time we got rid of it”.

"As we head into the busy holiday season Council is working in partnership with North East Waste, a regional waste group with 7 member councils including Byron and the NSW Environment Protection Authority to tackle this issue head on by ramping up our surveillance and clamping down on dumpers. With on the spot fines for dumping starting at $4,000, it simply isn't worth the risk when there are so many other options to deal responsibly with waste and unwanted items.”

Council is calling on the community to help get rid of illegal dumping and keep the Byron Shire beautiful by reporting any dumping incidents directly to Council on 66267000 or via www.ridonline.epa.nsw. gov.au

The sooner reports are received, the more chance there is of finding and fining those responsible.

To find out more about Council's waste and recycling services go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au and search 'waste'. For further information on illegal dumping go to www. ilegaldumping.com.au