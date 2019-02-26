Menu
MULLUM CARES: Max Tischler, Peter Bruce, Susie Forster, Sasha Mainsbridge and Marta Scuccuglia.
News

Clean up award for Mullum Cares

Christian Morrow
by
26th Feb 2019 6:24 PM

MULLUM Cares Incorporated has just been handed their Highly Commended Award for the Tidy Towns Sustainable Communities Awards to recognise groups making the most of the new Container Deposit Scheme called the Return and Earn Litter Prevention Award.

The award recognised the group for their work at last year's Splendour in the Grass pilot program for the collection and transportation of drink containers, that attract the 10 cent container deposit refund, from the festival site to the Lismore Materials Recovery Facility.

Mullum Cares volunteers loaded and unloaded over 130,000 bagged containers into their rented removal van and a trailer and drove to Lismore and back 7 times netting over $10,000 for the Not-For-Profit community organisation.

Founder and president, Sasha Mainsbridge, said the group had quietly continued their work supporting and promoting consumer demand for conservation since their Plastic Free July campaign success two years ago.`

"We intend to use the funds to purchase assets for our Library of STUFF which will open on April 6 inside the grounds of the Byron Community College in Mullumbimby.”

Go to: libraryofstuff.org.au

Byron Shire News

