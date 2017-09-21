Clean out, clean up this weekend

SECOND HAND SATURDAY: Participants Denis Juelicher and Juan Cosygan with the North East Waste Wipe out Waste crew.

YOUR chance to take part in the region's biggest garage sale event of the year is coming up at this weekend's Second Hand Saturday.

This year, organisers at North East Waste are expecting more than 1000 garage sales will be held across the north coast.

Byron Shire Council resource recovery education officer Lucy Wilson said it was a great day to clean out your cupboards, get rid of the clutter and make a few dollars.

"Byron Shire Council is a strong promoter of recycling and garage sales are perfect ways of decluttering and saving things going to landfill,” she said.

As well as Second Hand Saturday this weekend, there is an optional 'leftovers' day to be held the following weekend on Saturday, September 30.

Registrations are now open, with garage sales to be promoted free in local newspapers, online and through the Second Hand Saturday app.

Second Hand Saturday is co-ordinated by North East Waste on behalf of its member north coast councils and is funded by the NSW EPA's Waste Less Recycle More initiative.

To register your garage sale and find out more, visit www.secondhandsaturday .com.au and follow Second Hand Saturday on Facebook and Instagram.