Classic winter weather and crystal clear water

G'DAY Mates,

CLASSIC winter weather out there at the moment with more small surf and crystal clear water.

We had a few days of light south-west to south easterlies then we will see a few days of north west to north-easterlies back again.

There may be a slight pulse in the swell in the shire but nothing flash.

There are plenty of whales out there, and more coming past everyday.

Huntington Beach has just seen the completion of the Vans US Open with Sage Erickson and Kanoa Igarashi winning the Women's and Men's respectively in California.

Adam Melling and Stu Kennedy both made it to round five where they were knocked out of the event and Soli Baily got taken out in round three.

The Rip Curl Cup was put on hold this week until 2018 as Padang Padang did not produce it usual epic waves.

The swell didn't pulse enough for the waves to be contestable there.

Rip Curl's marketing manager Mark Hendy said holding the contest at an alternate site, such as Bingin or Uluwatu, was also out of the question.

There were a few great sessions during the waiting period with barrels galore, but not enough for the officials to run the this prestigious event for 2017.

Happy Days and catch you in the waves.