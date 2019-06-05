Classic long surfing weekend

CLASSIC: Thirteen year old Manon Pouget is this weekend's youngest women's competitor signed on in the 16 Girls an d seven year old Oscar Smelly will compete in the Willsy X Groms.

THIS Saturday will see the Ben King Memorial and The Willsy X Groms competitors hit the water in Byron Bay.

With nearly 200 competitors in total signed on the competition this year will offer over $30,000 in cash and prizes and has received massive local support from Byron business houses.

The Park Hotel are on board as the major sponsor for the Open Men's with both Spell and the Gypsy Collective and Byron Bay Bronze major sponsors of the Open Women's.

Now in its 44th year the Classic is still run by the Byron Boardriders Club.

The competition will be run at the best available surf in the Byron to Broken Head area over Saturday, Sunday and Monday with all finals surfed on Monday followed by the presentation held at the Park Hotel from 4pm.

During the competition people will be able to purchase tickets in our BK Raffle to be in the running to win surfboards, and overseas holidays compliments of Trip a Deal.

Tickets can still be purchased at the presentation where the winners will be drawn.

Trophies, cheques, and prizes will be given out at The Park Hotel where people can grab a meal and a few drinks.

The Boardriders' ever popular Willsy X Groms Auctions will be a not to be missed event with prizes including surfboards, Byron Bay holidays at The Beach Suites, along with a 14 day Sumatran Surf Trip on board the Legendary boat The Mangalui Ngalu.

The Mangalui Ngalu always finds you the best waves.

The Byron Boardriders wish all competitors and their families the best of luck and hopes you enjoy Byron Bay.