Iconic Aussie ice cream’s summer comeback

When '80s and '90s kids think back to their childhood, often what springs to mind are the warm summer days playing in the backyard with the sprinkler, swinging off the clothesline, roller blades and … Paddle Pops.

But not just any Paddle Pop - the caramel choc block.

Streets is relaunching the iconic Paddle Pop caramel choc today (July 26) for a limited time only.

Even the packaging and wrapping remain the same, bringing back those childhood feels.

To help bring back those warm childhood memories, Streets has re-released the iconic flavour - and it guarantees fans will still recognise the distinct caramel and chocolate flavours from when it was first released back in 1989.

"We're so pleased to announce the return of the caramel choc, fondly remembered by those

growing up in the '80s and '90s," Streets brand manager, Samantha Jarmul said.

"Now they have the chance to enjoy their childhood memory of caramel goodness with their own children, and it tastes just as great."

The caramel choc comeback is a welcome addition to the existing flavours, including banana, chocolate and rainbow.

Streets will also keep the wrapping of the original Paddle Pop lion the same for the re-release of the caramel choc.

From its launch more than 50 years ago, Paddle Pops have become an Aussie icon, popular with children and adults alike - especially the "big kids".

The Paddle Pop caramel choc comeback will only be available for a limited time from today (Friday, July 26).

It can be purchased at Coles and most convenience stores nationwide and is a welcome addition to the existing Paddle Pop offerings, including banana, chocolate and rainbow.

You now have permission to dust off those roller blades and re-release your inner child.