Clarkes hits rock bottom

DROPPING IN: World tour professional surfer Owen Wright at the Beach Suites in Byron Bay last week before heading to South Africa. Contributed

THERE'S been some pretty wild weather hitting the Bay over the past week with only Clarkes and the Pass having decent waves.

But surfers need to be aware of the erosion at Clarkes and the large amount of exposed rock both in and out of the water, mainly in the area between the Captain Cook Lookout track and the Beach Cafe second track to the north.

This definitely is a no-swim area and quite dangerous for even experienced surfers, so exercise extreme caution.

A few Boardriders' groms are heading off to the state junior titles at Coffs Harbour soon and we wish Marki, Touma and Duke the best of luck.

REPRESENTING: Touma Cameron and Duke Wrencher will be competing at the state titles in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

All these guys are capable of winning at state and national level and a good result will get them into the Australian titles.

We caught up with with Owen Wright this week at the Beach Suites in Byron Bay just before he headed off to J Bay, South Africa for the next WCT event. He has already been photographed doing some massive backhand carves in the pumping J-Bay right- handers.

Owen is quite often in Byron and has a fairly impressive property portfolio around town.

He will be looking for a good result in South Africa and hoping for some good-sized swell.

Soli Bailey will also be hoping for a good result.

He is in his first year on tour and finding out just how tough the competition can be.

J-Bay should suit Sol, and all of Byron is hoping he gets the job done.

It will also be a treat to watch Kelly Slater weave his magic in the J-Bay rights and take a few guys down in the process.

With John John apparently out for the remainder of the year, the world title race is wide open.

Boardriders' next club round is scheduled for August 4. See you there.