Clamping down on illegal camping

SUMMER is just around the corner, the crowds are arriving and with them comes an increase in illegal camping on and around the shire's beaches.

At next Thursday's week's meeting of Byron Shire Council, councillors and staff will be looking to get on the front foot when it comes to protecting our local beach environment against wanton destruction and vandalism.

A motion before council from Councillor Michael Lyon will be asking for a report on, "actions that have been taken or are planned to be taken to prevent illegal camping, dumping and other damaging activities at the Belongil sand dunes." The motion also asks what actions will be taken to protect sand dunes at Brunswick Heads.

The action has been prompted by a major clean up undertaken on October 24 when 6 council enforcement staff took down 15 illegal camps sites removing faeces, toilet paper, domestic waste, tents and furniture in large volumes.

REMOVED: Council staff cleaning up illegal campsites ina and around Belongil Beach.

"As summer approaches, there is a tendency for these damaging activities to increase in frequency," said Cr Lyon.

"It is an important time to prioritise the protection of both of these areas and, for Belongil, maintain positive changes that have occurred and ensure the area does not become repopulated with illegal campers."

Shannon Burt, Director, Sustainable Environment and Economy said illegal camping was an issue all-year round but it gets worse during the school holidays and summer months.

"The fines for illegal camping range from an on-the-spot fine of $110 to a maximum of $2,200," she said.

The problem of illegal beach parties also continues following an incident where the NPWS and Police attended an illegal party early on the morning of Sunday November 29 at Cosy Corner.

Lawrence Orel from NPWS reminded people that illegal parties in Byron national parks would not be tolerated.

"These type of unauthorised gatherings can disturb others, including nearby residents, and lead to damage to the park," he said.

"People are asked to report all illegal activities and anti-social behaviour seen in the park to the NPWS office or local police."