Claims Nicole Kidman was a ‘flat-out diva’ on set

SHOWGIRL Rhonda Burchmore has accused Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman of diva behaviour on the set of the epic Outback movie,Australia.

Musical theatre star Burchmore is quizzed about Kidman on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, airing on Channel 10 tonight.

Burchmore, a contestant on the show, made the comments to fellow competitors reality TV star Charlotte Crosby and former footballer Dale Thomas

"I knew (Kidman) when she was still at acting school," Burchmore says.

Crosby: "Really, what was she like?"

Burchmore: "Beautiful."

Crosby "Was she a lovely person?"

Burchmore replies: "She was doing the movie Australia, do you know the movie Australia? She use to complain about the blow flies and the cows mooing."

Thomas: "During the movie Australia?"

Burchmore, imitating Kidman, sneered: "Those cows mooing"

Burchmore said it was so hot while filming, the costumes had holes in them, with airconditioning pumping through."

Thomas asked: "So, (Kidman is) a flat-out diva?"

Burchmore answered: "She's flat out."

Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s movie "Australia" being filmed in Bowen, North Queensland Qld.

Australia, directed by Baz Luhrmann, starred Kidman and Hugh Jackman. She plays an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch Down Under, which is run by Hugh Jackman's character.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE UNDENIABLY ENTERTAINING

DALE THOMAS BREAKS DOWN ON I'M A CELEB

WHY RADIO RATINGS DON'T FAZE EDDIE

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kidman said they had to work in 40-degree-plus temperatures, often riding horses.

"And I fainted, of course, one day," Kidman said, adding: "I didn't break my nose or anything."