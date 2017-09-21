Circus festival comes to town

TRICKSTERS: Mullum Circus Festival is coming to the biggest little town in NSW.

ROLL UP, roll up to see the stars collide on September 29, 30 and October 1 at the Mullum Circus Festival 2017.

For three days the festival will transform our Biggest Little Town in NSW with a cavalcade of artists fresh from sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival, hit shows and ABC-TV under two big tops at Mullumbimby Showgrounds.

Performers include Casus, who bring their new show Driftwood from Edinburgh and Brisbane - it's a colourful concoction of pure joy and intimacy about our need to connect.

One Fell Swoop will redefine acrobatics with an amazing rope and pulley apparatus in By A Thread.

Also appearing are Beeswax and Bottletops, the vampy Vaudeville stylings of Lil Tulloch, partner George Le Couteur and her beloved mum Monica Trapaga.

Also on the bill are Circus Tricktease, who sold out Edinburgh Fringe with Children Are Stinky, a show that features highbrow toilet humour for immature kids.

The stars of ABC hit Hoopla Doopla - Dan Gorski (Jango), Simon Wright (Zap), Deb Batten (director) - will also be there.

"Circus gets more popular and amazing every year,” festival director Shien Chee said. "It creates one third of Australian cultural exports and our best are coming this year with successful global touring artists performing alongside local faves and young stars on the rise.

"You'll also be able to test your mettle on the outdoor rig, try intimate cabaret, dirty sideshows or attend our circus workshops.”

There will also be healthy food stalls and a whole universe of market stalls, fashion and 'trashion'. The festival is also a waste-wise event, so leave your plastic at home and bring a water bottle. Info and Tix: mullumcircusfest.com. $300 Families (weekend) $450 with camping.