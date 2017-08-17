Circus Arts 'Curryoke' night

FRIENDS of the Circus are inviting the community to Eat, Sing and Support the Circus from 6pm on Saturday, August 19 at a 'Curryoke' night at Circus Arts- 17 Centennial Circuit, Arts & Industry Park, Byron Bay.

The local circus kids have been invited to the Tasmanian Circus Festival and Friends of the Circus, a group of parents and supporters, have made it their mission to raise the funds for travel and expenses so the Troupe to get to the festival.

The Curryoke night fundraiser includes a delicious curry, a silent auction, entertainment from the Bollywood Sisters, the Circus Arts performers plus karaoke for all.

The bar will be open so grab your friends, warm up your vocal chords and come and sing your best rendition of Summer Loving.

With the support of Friends of the Circus the Circus Arts Performance Troupe students have performed at major festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and Bluesfest and The Circus Arts Performance Troupe have been in training since receiving their festival invitation for January 2018, where they will perform new group and solo acts.

Meal and show is $25, event entry only $15 and there is a 10% discount for groups of eight or more. For bookings call 66856566 or email info@friendsofthe circus.org.au.