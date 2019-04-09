Cinematic triple header

CRUEL AND MYSTERIOUS: Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, Natassia Gorie Furber and Sam Neill in a scene from the movie Sweet Country.

CRUEL AND MYSTERIOUS: Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, Natassia Gorie Furber and Sam Neill in a scene from the movie Sweet Country. Michael Corridore

FEDERAL Film's April movie night is actually a triple header this month.

The main film showing on April 13 at Federal Hall is Sweet Country.

The film is described as Old Testament cinema, with an almost biblical starkness in its cruelty and mysterious beauty.

Set in a burning plain where it looks as if the "sun-bleached jawbone of an ass” could at any moment be picked up and used as a murder weapon.

Federal Films also has a couple of short films from local film makers on the bill including Living Music by director Chasca Summerville, which is a powerful documentary offering insight into the challenges faced by teens, particularly refugees.

The other short film is Seeking Safety by Federal teenager Lizzie Kirkpatrick. It contrasts the lives of two unlikely friends, a girl growing up in the benign safety of Byron Bay, and an Afghan refugee, who crossed the seas by boat to seek asylum in Australia at a very young age.

This month's caterers are Eureka Soccer Club who will be offering a selection of tasty curries with accompaniments.

Doors open at 6.30pm for dinner, film starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available at the door and memberships are also available.