BENEFIT: Jason Dwyer from Kombi Keg Byron Bay, Chad from The Uncle Project and Graeme Stockdale from Stockpot Kitchen.
Christmas in July gifts Byron Uncle

Christian Morrow
by
4th Jul 2018 8:57 AM

CHRISTMAS in July is already here and Kombi-Keg Byron Bay is hosting a fund raising long lunch for the Uncle Project from 1pm on Sunday, July 22 at Coorabell Hall.

Bangalow Stockpot chef Graeme Stockdale will be working with local producers to whip up a Yuletide seasonal feast.

There will be draught local beers on tap from the Kombi-Keg and wines available at the venue by donation.

"We are stoked to be partnering with The Stockpot Kitchen and Smokehouse BBQ, The Bowlo, Cromwell Farms, Stone & Wood Brewing, Top Shed, Young Henrys and Blue Bay Gourmet,” Jason from Kombi-Keg said.

The Uncle Project was initiated in Byron Bay in April 1997 by youth and community worker Michael Light.

Uncle in Byron Bay is a mentoring service, building one-on-one mentoring relationships and has men called 'uncles' who attend activities and give their time to interact, work, learn and play with boys aged 6-12.

This is an adults only and cash only event. There is a vegetarian option available at time of booking. There is no ATM on site and there is no BYO as all proceeds go to the Uncle Project.

Go to the website www. trybooking.com/WENB.

Byron Shire News

