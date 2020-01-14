Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. Picture Kym Smith
Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. Picture Kym Smith
Politics

Christensen deletes Twitter after student’s death

Ashley Pillhofer
14th Jan 2020 1:31 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has deleted his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group died by suicide following online backlash in recent days.

President of the UQ Liberal National Club, 21-year-old Wilson Gavin died hours after he was filmed protesting a Drag Queen Story Time event in Brisbane.

The group of right-wing protesters were filmed chanting "drag queens are not for kids" in a confrontation at a Brisbane City Council Library.

In the wake of Mr Gavin's death, Mr Christensen told his 16.3K Twitter followers he would be "deleting" the app.

George Christensen announced he would delete his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group had died by suicide.
George Christensen announced he would delete his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group had died by suicide.

"Suicide happens when Twitter keyboard warriors pile on an individual for a political protest," Mr Christensen said in a post, which has since been removed.

"Twitter is broken. It's for ad hominem attacks & (sic) pile-ons, not real discourse.

"It's aided & (sic) and abetted by media.

"I can't delete the media but I am deleting my twitter account. Bye."

Twitter users have been quick to label Mr Christensen's actions "hypocritical" saying the controversial MP has himself used social media "to facilitate a right-wing culture of LGBTIQ+ harassment and bullying".

George Christensen announced he would delete his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group had died by suicide.
George Christensen announced he would delete his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group had died by suicide.

 

 

The Daily Mercury contacted Mr Christensen's office for comment.

A spokeswoman for the MP said he would not comment out of "respect for the young man's grieving family".

More Stories

Show More
drag queens editors picks george christensen lnp qld pol qld politics uq lnp wilson gavin
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Compliance officers from water regulator inspect local farms

        premium_icon Compliance officers from water regulator inspect local farms

        News The Natural Resources Access Regulator compliance officers are visiting local farms and businesses to inspect current water usage operations.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        News POOR rainfall outlook coupled with high water demand over the holiday period has...

        Barbecue brekky celebrates all that is good about Australia

        premium_icon Barbecue brekky celebrates all that is good about Australia

        News THIS will be the 32nd year for the Brunswick Heads Australia Day Breakfast in the...