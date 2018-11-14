Menu
Login
Youngstar is on track for recovery after undergoing minor surgery. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
Youngstar is on track for recovery after undergoing minor surgery. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
Horses

Youngstar on mend after minor surgery

14th Nov 2018 11:01 AM

QUEENSLAND Oaks winner, Youngstar, sixth in the Melbourne Cup, has had a small bone chip removed from her right front fetlock.

Trainer Chris Waller said the mare had pulled up sound from last week's Cup but precautionary X-rays detected the chip which was taken out on Monday.

"The surgery went smoothly and she is being discharged today," Waller said.

"We expect her to take part in the second half of the Autumn Carnival."

 

Youngstar was the first Australian bred and raised horse home in the Cup won by Godolphin's Cross Counter trained by Charlie Appleby.

Her star stablemate Winx continues to do well in the spelling paddock after her record fourth Cox Plate win on October 27 which took her unbeaten streak to 29.

There is unlikely to be a decision on Winx's racing future before the end of the year.

FormGuide

More Stories

chris waller horse racing horses melbourne cup youngstar
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News THE financial stakes are high so what chance does council have of controlling Airbnb in Byron Shire?

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Insta model’s strict dress code for wedding guests

    Insta model’s strict dress code for wedding guests

    Celebrity Pia Muehlenbeck issued specific outfit instructions via a mood board

    Rams learn a hard lesson

    Rams learn a hard lesson

    News Rams rocked by loss.

    Local Partners