Chris Hemsworth wants to keep playing Thor

LEADING MAN: Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

LEADING MAN: Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

THE NORTHERN Rivers' most popular resident, Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth, has confirmed he would like to continue on role of Thor, as he has just fulfilled his contract with producers of the Marvel superhero franchise after seven films.

During an interview with US publication IGN, the Australian superstar confirmed he has just finished filming The Avengers 4 : Infinity War, marking the end of Hemsworth's original deal with Marvel, along with co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

MATES: Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Jasin Boland

"I've just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that's my contract," he said to IGN.

Hemsworth acknowledged it was Thor Ragnarok (2017), filmed on the Gold Coast and directed by New Zealand's Taika Waititi, that renewed his relation with the son of Odin.

ON SET: Director Taika Waititi pictured on the set of Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth. Supplied by Marvel. Jasin Boland

"After this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented the character a number of times -- even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to.

"I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broken the mold a bit."

STAR VISIT: Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth visits Craig Box and his daughter Violet Box at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane during the filming of Thor Ragnarok in 2016. Contributed

Marvel's The Avengers 4 : Infinity War, is released on May 4.

The film features a showdown with ultimate evil character Thanos, which could see a number of superheroes die.

But as Marvel fans know well by now, death is just another opportunity for a new life in a superhero's existence.

See the Infinity War trailer here: