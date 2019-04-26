Chris Hemsworth’s next big move

Chris Hemsworth‘s next big Hollywood role has been teased in a new trailer for Men in Black: International.

He stars in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Avengers: Endgame, but Chris Hemsworth is already teasing his next Hollywood move.

The trailer for the Australian heart-throb's upcoming role in the rebooted Men in Black franchise has been released today, co-starring Tessa Thompson (and with no sign of Will Smith).

Set in London, Men in Black: International features Hemsworth as Agent H opposite Thompson as Agent M, who are out to battle a new alien enemy, known as the Hive.

Men In Black: International - set to be released in June - was directed by F. Gary Gary, who also made The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton.

The movie's synopsis states: "The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe".

"In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation."

Meantime, Hemsworth has been busy promoting Avengers: Endgame around the world.

The Marvel blockbuster, which had a budget of between $300 and $400 million, was one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2019 and the culmination of 21 films over the course of a decade.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky strutted the purple carpet at the movie's Hollywood premiere.

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Jordan Strauss/AP

Some analysts have predicted Avengers: Endgame could bring in box office figures of $900 million worldwide.

Reflecting on how his career has been impacted by playing the role of "Thor", Hemsworth said: "For sure, my career was debatable and I didn't know if it was going to continue".

"I was sort of scratching around, little bits and pieces, and this kicked off everything and opened up every door," the Byron Bay-based actor said.

"Everything I've done outside of this has been in the shadow of this massive enterprise, or whatever you want to call it."

Last month, it was revealed Hemsworth's hugely successful Tourism Australia campaign has generated an eye-watering sum of money.

Hemsworth's involvement in the campaign since his appointment in January 2016 has resulted in more than 7500 articles to promote Australia, with an estimated advertising value of $195 million.

Overall, the campaign has had more than 18 billion views on social media in just over two years, the Tourism Australia stats revealed.

Men in Black: International is out on June 13.