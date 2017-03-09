Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

CHRIS Hemsworth has given one couple's special day a little extra kick by crashing their beachside wedding - and the bride had no idea who the movie star was.

Perth couple Anneka and Kent tied the knot in Byron Bay on Friday and were having their wedding photographs taken on the beach when their best man noticed a familiar face.

"It was Chris Hemsworth on the beach and he (the best man) was like, 'Hey, do you think you could get a photo with the bride and groom?' And he said, 'No worries,'" Anneka told news.com.au.

And she's hesitant to admit she had no idea who the random guy crashing her wedding photos was.

"I was wondering, 'Why we were getting a photo with a random person?' I was saying, 'Who is this person?'" she said.

"(Kent) was getting embarrassed that I kept asking who this person was and he said, 'Chris Hemsworth.'"

Hemsworth enjoys a surf with his family before posing with the happy couple.

Hemsworth was surfing nearby with his kids and wife, Elsa Pataky, and happily posed with the couple.

"He was pretty cool, calm and collected and he seemed pretty laid back," Anneka said of the Aussie star, who was wearing a singlet promoting the non-profit mental health charity Livin.

"Our wedding photos will now be one of three people instead of one of two," she joked. "(Kent's) favourite wedding photo is the one with Chris Hemsworth."