Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

11th Apr 2017 10:02 AM
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS JUSTIN TALLIS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BROMANCE is booming on the Northern Rivers, as Chris Hemsworth shows his mate, fellow Hollywood star, Matt Damon around Byron Bay.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed photos of the pair and Damon's children travelling via helicopter to Hemsworth's Byron Bay hinterland property along with his kids.

While the pair are trying to keep their travels off the radar, they're certainly not slumming it, the Daily Telegraph report.

Matt Damon and wife, Luciana Barroso, arrive at the "Jason Bourne" Las Vegas film premiere at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace on Monday, July 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Matt Damon and wife, Luciana Barroso, arrive at the "Jason Bourne" Las Vegas film premiere at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace on Monday, July 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP) Powers Imagery

The pals - who are collectively worth an eye-watering $230 million - have been flying in aircraft from Avmin Air Charter Specialists and driving luxury cars.

Read the full article (and see the photos of the fine Hollywood specimens) here.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay celebrity chris hemsworth matt damon northern rivers entertainment

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

THE Rural Fire Service base camp is a self-sufficient operation which houses emergency services personnel who arrived in Lismore to assist with flood recovery.

Flood funds fast-tracked to Lismore

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Funding to come through more quickly

Get up on your zero emissions soapbox

ZERO BYRON: Members ready to get on their soap box this Thursday.

Get up on the Zero Emissions soapbox.

BAD TIMING: More shark threat as helicopter surveys canned

Sharks are impossible to spot at Shelly Beach, where a surfer was killed by shark in 2015. Photo: Department of Primary Industries.

Murky waters make it impossible for crucial shark surveillance

Local Partners

Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

THE Rural Fire Service base camp is a self-sufficient operation which houses emergency services personnel who arrived in Lismore to assist with flood recovery.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

A BROMANCE is booming on the Northern Rivers, as Chris Hemsworth shows his mate, fellow Hollywood star, Matt Damon around Byron Bay.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!