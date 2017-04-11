Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

A BROMANCE is booming on the Northern Rivers, as Chris Hemsworth shows his mate, fellow Hollywood star, Matt Damon around Byron Bay.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed photos of the pair and Damon's children travelling via helicopter to Hemsworth's Byron Bay hinterland property along with his kids.

While the pair are trying to keep their travels off the radar, they're certainly not slumming it, the Daily Telegraph report.

Matt Damon and wife, Luciana Barroso, arrive at the "Jason Bourne" Las Vegas film premiere at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace on Monday, July 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP) Powers Imagery

The pals - who are collectively worth an eye-watering $230 million - have been flying in aircraft from Avmin Air Charter Specialists and driving luxury cars.

