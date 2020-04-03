Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Chris Dawson pleads not guilty to wife Lyn’s murder

by Steve Zemek
3rd Apr 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Chris Dawson has formally pleaded not guilty to murdering his then-wife on Sydney's northern beaches nearly 40 years ago.

The former teacher and Newtown Jets rugby league player has repeatedly claimed that Lynette Dawson is alive and several people have seen her since her disappearance in January 1982.

The 71-year-old entered his plea when he appeared in the NSW Supreme Court for the first time on Friday.

Lynette Dawson
Lynette Dawson

Dawson was emotionless as he was arraigned. He appeared via video-link because of social distancing restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The case was the subject of the popular podcast Teacher's Pet and was scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Dawson has been accused of murdering his former wife who was last seen at their Bayview home on January 9, 1982.

During a committal hearing in February, four witnesses testified they had seen Ms Dawson in the months and years since she disappeared.

The couple on their wedding day.
The couple on their wedding day.

Dawson's brother-in-law, Ross Hutcheon, told the court he saw Ms Dawson alive three-to-six months after her disappearance on the side of Victoria Road in Gladesville standing outside a hospital.

A family friend, 101-year-old Elva McBay, said she spotted Ms Dawson at a public reception for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Sydney's CBD in March 1983. Two former neighbours, Peter and Jill Breese, claimed they independently saw Ms Dawson working at a northern beaches hospital two years after she went missing. The matter is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Chris Dawson pleads not guilty to wife Lyn's murder

Chris Dawson outside court in Sydney. Picture: Bianca De Marchi
Chris Dawson outside court in Sydney. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

More Stories

chris dawson crime editors picks murder new south wales crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: All you need to know today

        Health NEW South Wales has recorded its 11th death as investigations into the link between coronavirus and cruise ships escalate.

        Can your business help fight COVID-19?

        premium_icon Can your business help fight COVID-19?

        News LISMORE MP calls for local businesses to “join the fight” against COVID-19 pandemic...

        Successful Byron band’s free gift to fans

        premium_icon Successful Byron band’s free gift to fans

        News PARKWAY Drive have had to postpone their European tour but have made a special...

        Expert reveals simple ways to build resilience

        premium_icon Expert reveals simple ways to build resilience

        News Fatigue and exhaustion can mean we have less resilience, tolerance