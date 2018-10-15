VIDEO: Man dies after being pulled from water at Noosa

A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.

UPDATE: A MAN is reportedly dead after being pulled from the water at Noosa National Park and, according to lifeguards is showing "no signs of life".

A rescue helicopter and paramedics raced to Dolphin Point at the park to assist lifeguards at 7.40am.

Reports from the scene say the man is now in the hands of paramedics.

Channel Nine are reporting the man has died, however authorities have not yet confirmed.

An off-duty lifeguard, who wished to remain anonymous, said the man sustained facial injuries in this incident, indicating he struck rocks.

The lifeguard said authorities performed 40 minutes of CPR, before the helicopter took the man away.



The man had been bodyboarding at the time.

#RESUSCITATION - Lifeguards have pulled out an unconscious 34yo male bodyboarding outside the flags at #NoosaHeads National Park. Lifeguards commenced CPR until PT was transported to hospital by @QldAmbulance pic.twitter.com/V7nYR34ldD — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) October 15, 2018

One eye witness who saw the incident unfold and said the man had "no pulse" and three people gave him CPR.

He said about seven were involved in getting the man ashore.

"He tried to jump off (the rocks) and got washed in," the local man said.

"I just got out the back and there was a person screaming for help. A few people went in and tried to get him up the side of the rocks.

"It took about 20 minutes with everyone trying to get him up. There was a young fella who was in there trying to keep him afloat.

"He had no pulse, not breathing."

"He looked in his early 30s"

#UPDATE - Paramedics including a Critical Care Paramedic are treating a patient who is in a critical condition following an incident in waters near Dolphin Point. The rescue chopper is on scene at #NoosaHeads — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 14, 2018

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards were the first responders and assisted the unconscious man out of the water and gave him CPR.

The conditions in the area are described as "very dangerous" by the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come.