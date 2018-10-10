Menu
Login
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man.
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man. Contributed
News

84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Oct 2018 9:24 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

A MISSING 84-year-old man was found in the Myrtle Creek area this morning after spending the night exposed to the elements.

After a coordinated air and ground search, which included the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, the male was located around 7.15am beside his quad bike after he was reported missing yesterday.

A media spokesperson from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said the man suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
editors picks missing man myrtle creek search westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    News Brunswick Valley Woodchop unveiled their new mobile office at the markets over the weekend

    • 10th Oct 2018 10:49 AM
    Funding for more street lighting

    Funding for more street lighting

    News Byron Bay set to shine with new, safer street lighting

    • 10th Oct 2018 10:41 AM
    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    News Residents rejoice at new bridge

    • 10th Oct 2018 10:36 AM
    New CEO for local organisation

    New CEO for local organisation

    News Bangalow organisation receives new CEO

    • 10th Oct 2018 10:06 AM

    Local Partners