84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia
A MISSING 84-year-old man was found in the Myrtle Creek area this morning after spending the night exposed to the elements.
After a coordinated air and ground search, which included the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, the male was located around 7.15am beside his quad bike after he was reported missing yesterday.
A media spokesperson from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said the man suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.