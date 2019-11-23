Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities," Mr Wang said in a statement to ASIO in October, Nine said.
Politics

Chinese spy seeks Australian asylum

by Colin Brinsden
23rd Nov 2019 4:54 PM

A CHINESE spy is seeking political asylum in Australia after offering intelligence on how China conducts its interference operations abroad.

Nine newspapers reported Wang "William" Liqiang has provided Australia's counter-espionage agency ASIO of details of how China's senior military intelligence officers fund and conduct political interference operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

"I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities," Mr Wang said in a statement to ASIO in October, Nine said.

Mr Wang is currently at an undisclosed location in Sydney on a tourist visa, telling Nine he is seeking urgent protection from the Australian government, a plea he says he has made in multiple meetings with ASIO.

He would face certain detention and possible execution if he returns to China.

Senior federal government minister Josh Frydenberg said the matter is now in the hands of appropriate law enforcement agencies and declined to comment on individual cases.

"But I would say the government makes no apologies for the strong measures that we have taken to ensure that we have foreign interference laws in place, that we are resourcing our law enforcement intelligence agencies, like never before," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

"We will always stand up for our national interests, whether it's on matters of foreign policy, foreign investment or other related issues."

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the revelations were a concern and is seeking a briefing with the appropriate agencies next week.

"We need to make sure that Australia's national sovereignty is protected," Mr Albanese told reporters in Geelong.

He said the decision to offer asylum will be up to the government but is sympathetic to his request.

"We know that he has outlined a range of activities which clearly put him in a circumstance whereby it's a legitimate claim for asylum," he said.

Asked whether this will put further strain on Australia's relationship with China, Mr Albanese said: "We support human rights. We are a democracy. We support freedom of expression."

"And these things need to be dealt with on their merits. And Australia has obligations under the principles of the way that we operate as a democracy."

More Stories

asylum seeker china chinese spy espionage intelligence spys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shaking it for Our Kids

        Shaking it for Our Kids

        News WITH their young son now in remission the Ozols want to help those travelling the same road

        The big change coming to Catholic schools

        premium_icon The big change coming to Catholic schools

        Education 17,000 students attend the centres moving into a centralised model

        Health meeting rescheduled

        Health meeting rescheduled

        Health Date announced for rescheduled health meeting

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers