BELOW FREEZING: Chilly conditions to hit Northern NSW towns

The region is set to see cooler temperatures this Saturday.

WE ARE well into autumn and we are still seeing very warm and balmy conditions across the region, but that's all about to change.

Saturday is set to be the coldest day of the week, and may mean a scarf or jacket will be in order.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Simon Grainger said this year the ocean circulation was different.

"This year so far February and March temperatures are 0-2 degrees slightly below average, in contrast to 2019 temperatures (which were) 1-3 degrees above average," he said.

"Last year where the north east was exceptionally dry, there were very warm ocean temperatures in the Tasman Sea and quite cool ocean temperatures in the north.

"What it has meant is there were anti-cylcones in the Tasman sea.

"This year, in 2020, the waters to the north of Australia have been quite a lot of warmer than last year, and there has been the favourable situation for rain-bearing systems to come down from the tropics to NSW.

"Much of NSW has seen 150 per cent higher rain than the average for this time of year.

"It has brought the cooler conditions as well."

Byron Bay is set to look a bit cooler on Saturday with a minimum of 11C, but so far this week it is sitting around 25C, with a maximum of 26C on Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Lismore is set to get that chilly feeling on Saturday with a minimum of 3C, and a minimum of 14C most days of the week with a 50 to 70 per cent chance of showers.

Ballina will be spared from the cold conditions seen in Lismore over the weekend with BoM forecasting a minimum of 8C and 9C for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Evans Head will see a minimum of 9C on Saturday with high temperatures on Thursday as a maximum of 28C is predicted for the area.

Tenterfield looks likely to experience winter like conditions with a chilly -3C predicted for Saturday.