Menu
Login
News

Chilling selfie catches drink spiking

The Sun
by Ben Graham

A FESTIVALGOER taking a selfie captured the terrifying moment a man appeared to put something in her drink.

The woman was recording herself and a friend when another reveller dropped something into her glass, then sneaked away.

It is unclear what the man, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, puts in her drink, or when this incident took place.

Footage of the alleged spiking was put on Twitter by the woman's friend, musician Jaeda Sky.

It has been shared and liked more than 200,000 times, with many expressing their disgust at the man's actions.

Ms Sky posted the video as a warning, telling her followers: "Ladies watch your drinks!"

She added: "I'll never understand how a dude can ... feel the need to be such a disgusting predator."

Those commenting underneath the video, shot at an unknown festival, were unanimous in their anger.

"Wow ... the drink can literally be in my own hand and I'll still get roofied," said Maya.

"A felony literally caught on camera," wrote a concerned Jacob.

And Gisela Estrada said: "Man this why I don't go out."

The alleged victim was reportedly fine, having watched the video back in time.

- The Sun

Related Items

Topics:  drink spiking editors picks festival selfie social media

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners