Chilling image of Epstein emerges

New images have emerged showing paedophile Jeffrey Epstein cuddling a sleeping young girl on his private jet in 2004.

The recently emerged pictures show Epstein reclining in a large brown leather plane seat. The girl is on Epstein's lap, his arms wrapped around her while she sleeps following an outing at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

There is no suggestion the unidentified girl in the picture was one of Epstein's victims, and her identity remains anonymous.

RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein's private island pictured in never-before-seen photos

A source who was on the trip say they were horrified at seeing the previously-unseen images of Epstein at the theme park.

"There is no doubt that picture is absolutely chilling based upon what everyone now knows about Epstein," said the source.

"It had been a long day and the girl just fell asleep in his arms. The picture is terrifying based upon what we know now but it was entirely innocent."

The twisted paedophile - who was found dead in jail in August 2019 - can be seen with his head turned towards the girl as she sleeps, seemingly staring at her, with one arm draped across her bare legs.

Other images from the trip show the depraved financier eating lunch in a restaurant at the resort, surrounded by unsuspecting families.

In two of the pictures, he can be seen chatting with a young girl, who is sitting on an adult's lap next to Epstein.

RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein's 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell hiding out in luxury Paris flat minutes from paedophile's $12k pad

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of acting as Epstein’s ‘scout’. Picture: Getty Images



Epstein had organised the no-expenses spared outing for a group of 10 guests, including now-jailed girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein's carefully-crafted luxurious and glamorous life began to unravel in 2008 when he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution and served 13 months in jail.

In July 2019 he was busted over the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

Court documents alleged at least 40 underage girls were brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual encounters.

The new pictures from 2004 were taken at the height of the alleged underage sexual abuse at his homes.

Prosecutors had alleged that Epstein used his private planes - including the Boeing 727 dubbed the 'Lolita Express' - to transport his sex trafficking victims between his residences and locations including New Mexico, Paris and the US Virgin Islands.

The source revealed how Epstein spared no expense for the Disney World trip.

"We all boarded the jet after leaving his home in Palm Beach and then we took the short plane ride to Orlando where we were picked up and taken to Disney World," they said.

"We were given a VIP tour of the park and someone was escorting us around from ride to ride. The group never had to be in line for a ride - we went to the front of the line each time."

The group ate in a restaurant with two of Epstein's associates they had met at the park and stayed "until late in the evening" watching the Disney parade, a water show and fireworks.

"After a long day we boarded the plane in Orlando and went back to Palm Beach," added the source. "That was when the little girl fell asleep on his knee.

"It is so sinister to see him there nursing the youngster when the world now knows his terrible secrets and crimes."

Jeffrey Epstein used his private plane, dubbed the Lolita Express, to ferry sex trafficking victims between his residences, investigators say. Picture: Getty Images

Other guests included Ghislaine Maxwell, his personal assistant Sarah Kellen and Slovakian model Nadia Marcinkova, the source said.

The latest pictures come as jailed former girlfriend Maxwell has demanded her own personal laptop, while moaning prison computers are too slow.

The 59-year-old has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since last year on charges of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse girls.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Chilling image of Epstein emerges