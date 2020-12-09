Chilling find after girl’s ‘monstrous’ killing

WARNING: Confronting

Chilling footage has emerged of a killer calmly telling police she had a knife in her bag after slitting the throat of a seven-year-old girl.

Eltiona Skana, 30, knifed English girl Emily Jones as she zipped along on her scooter towards her mum in a Manchester park on March 22, which also happened to be Mother's Day in the UK.

The paranoid schizophrenic pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was last week cleared of murder.

Footage released by police today shows Skana telling cops she had a knife in her bag as they swooped on her after the stabbing, The Sun reports.

The footage shows a calm Skana telling police ‘the knife’ is in her bag. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Emily Jones’ ‘monstrous’ death has devastated her family. Picture: Supplied

As she makes the chilling admission, Emily is just a few hundred metres away with her parents battling for life.

Standing outside a police van, Skana tells officers who asked her what was in the bag: "ID and everything … and the knife."

She is then led handcuffed into the back of a police van where cops ask for a second time what's in the bag.

"No bombs, no nothing," Skana calmly replies.

"My ID card, my mum's ID card, there is a knife, some water, some juice, nothing."

It is not clear if the knife she is referring to is the same used to kill Emily as Skana had purchased three blades that day.

She was arrested just a few hundred metres away from where she stabbed Emily. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Skana was sentenced on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court to life with a minimum of eight years.

Her sentence will be spent in hospital and she may remain there for the rest of her life unless she is deemed fit enough to go to prison.

During sentencing, Emily's dad Mark Jones read an emotional statement where he questioned how his daughter could be killed in such a "monstrous" way.

"How can you put into words how you feel about the senseless death of your only child? It is just too difficult to comprehend," he said.

"Our future has also been taken away. How can you enjoy life when the biggest part of it isn't there anymore.

"We will never see Emily grow and become the wonderful young lady we knew she would become, we will never see her hold her own child in her arms, as we held her.

"How can an innocent child, playing in the park, be killed in such a violent and monstrous way?"

Jurors heard how Skana, who moved to the UK from Albania with her family in 2014, has a history of mental illness.

But after the verdict was returned, medical staff revealed they knew she could harm youngsters - but those monitoring her in the community were unaware of the danger.

Mr Jones described his daughter's killer as a "ticking time bomb" as he called for those who left her free to kill to get the sack.

Stranger attacks girl, 7, calling out to mum. Picture: Supplied

Skana had entered the UK illegally in 2014 in the back of a truck and applied for asylum, claiming to be a trafficking victim.

The government initially rejected her claim but, after an appeal, reversed its decision, later granting her leave to remain until December 2024.

But in court, it emerged that Skana admitted to doctors her trafficking victim claim was a lie.

Other shocking revelations also emerged - including how Skana had a violent past.

MOTHER'S DAY KILLING

Skana had stabbed her own mum in 2017 and attacked her sister in another assault.

Two years before that, she was sectioned after she wielded a knife against her neighbours.

From mid-December of last year until March 11, Skana had no face-to-face contact with her mental health workers.

When police raided her apartment after her arrest they found a stash of antipsychotic drugs, which amounted to around a month's worth of medication.

Emily was playing on a scooter in a park on March 22 when the horror unfolded.

She was calling out to her mum, Sarah Barnes, who was jogging nearby when Skana attacked.

Skana leapt up from a bench and grabbed Emily, slashing her throat with a craft knife.

Mr Jones who cradled his dying daughter in his arms, at first believed she had fallen from her scooter until a woman yelled: "She's been stabbed."

Emily was rushed to hospital but sadly couldn't be saved and died 30 minutes later.

In a touching tribute at the time, Emily's parents called her the "light of our lives".

They said: "Emily was seven years old, our only child and the light of our lives. She was always full of joy, love and laughter.

Skana was sentenced this week. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

"Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile."

After Skana's sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said "no sentence can ever undo" what happened to Emily.

"This was an absolutely devastating incident that has left Emily's parents and family completely heartbroken and I know it sent shockwaves across the country as everyone mourned the loss of this innocent little girl," he said.

"Emily was taken from her family and friends in the worst possible way.

"No sentence can ever undo what happened on that awful day in March, but Emily's spirit will live on in her family and I know that she will never be forgotten."

