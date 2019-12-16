Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image
Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image
Travel

Chilling discovery in hotel chain rooms

by Michael Bartiromo
16th Dec 2019 12:16 PM

Police in the United States are investigating the discovery of recording devices in multiple guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency in the city of Minneapolis.

The general manager of the hotel has since confirmed that a "property-wide search" has turned up no additional devices in the wake of the initial discoveries, Fox News reported.

The electronic devices were discovered by visiting students from the Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin, according to Minnesota broadcaster KSTP. The district is co-operating with the Minneapolis Police Department's investigation.

 

The Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Picture: Hyatt
The Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Picture: Hyatt

 

The faculty member chaperoning the trip had also been placed on leave amid the investigation, as was the district's protocol, school officials confirmed.

Minneapolis Police Department police spokesman John Elder said it was unclear what, if anything, the cameras captured before they were discovered.

"We have not mined any data from those as of yet," he said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

"We are working to ascertain what it is that we have."

Mr Elder did not specify how many rooms contained recording devices, only saying it was "not many".

 

Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image
Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image

 

Police also don't believe hotel staffers to be responsible, a sentiment echoed by Hyatt in a statement shared with Fox News.

"The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis," the company said.

"As soon as the hotel learned about this situation, they immediately contacted local authorities and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorised recording devices; no additional devices have been found.

"As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation. The hotel continues to fully co-operate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation. Further questions may be directed to MPD."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
hotel technology tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A North Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        Bypass work comes to a halt for Christmas

        premium_icon Bypass work comes to a halt for Christmas

        News THE bypass was due to be finished by Christmas, but work was delayed for a few...

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...