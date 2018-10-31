Menu
CHAMPION: Chilli Harel atop the podium at the Melbourne Pan Pacs.
Chilli runs hot for three years in a row

31st Oct 2018 10:23 AM

BYRON Bay Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete, Chilli Harel, 12, walked away with gold last Saturday at the Pan Pacific Championship in Melbourne.

The Pan Pacs are the biggest, most prestigious Jiu Jitsu competition in the southern hemisphere with more than 800 competitors from around the world attending the event.

This is the third year in a row that Chilli has claimed the Pan Pacific Championship.

Also from Byron, The Academy head coach Daniel Almeida took gold in Masters division and eight-year-old Pheonix Brebner was awarded bronze in the pee wee division.

The next challenge for these athlete is the Australian Open on Sunday, November 18 at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

Entry for spectators is free, and coach Almeida said he hoped to see plenty of local support at the event.

