Children's playgrounds start to reopen

BALLINA: Children are starting to regain access to community facilities such as this one at Fawcett Park playground. Photo: Ben Wyeth

BALLINA Shire Council has confirmed, starting yesterday, it would progressively reopen its playgrounds, skate parks and picnic areas.

The decision follows the easing of NSW Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The council highlighted that as some restrictions remain in place, social distancing requirements still apply and signage will be displayed at popular playgrounds.

The community is asked to follow the restrictions from the NSW Government as follows:

Restrictions

• Use of the facility is limited to 10 people at any one time

• Wash your hands before and after you use of the facility

• Maintain 1.5 metres from others

• Stay home if you are feeling unwell

• Leave the area if it is too busy

The council said it appreciated members of the community for complying with these operating arrangements and the COVID-19 restrictions, to ensure our facilities remain open and we all remain healthy and safe.

What remains closed:

- Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks.

- Ballina Visitor Information Centre

- Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC)

- Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre (ALEC)

- Kentwell Community Centre

- Lennox Community Centre

- Ballina Surf Club Function Rooms

- Northern Rivers Community Gallery (NRCG): The Northern Rivers Community Gallery are hosting online courses. For details visit nrcgballina.com.au.

- Ballina Byron Gateway Airport: Passengers with existing bookings should check with their airline regarding any flight updates and rescheduling. Extra measures being introduced at the airport include access to the Airport Terminal reserved for passengers only, except where passengers require special assistance. Terminal hours have been reduced. For details visit ballinabyronairport.com.au.

- Ballina Waste Management Centre: Council's Waste Centre is open and opening hours have not changed. However, the Weighbridge is only accepting card payments for waste disposal. For more information see the Waste Management Centre web page.

- 4WD Access: Recreational 4-wheel driving on beaches is a non-essential activity. 4WD access to Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head and South Ballina will be closed until further notice.

- Richmond Tweed Regional Libraries (RTRL): Libraries Alstonville, Ballina and Lennox Head are closed, but they are now offering a new Click and Collect service for members. Visit

rtrl.nsw.gov.au.

-Flat Rock Tent Park: The Flat Rock Tent Park will be closed until the end of May 2020. Bookings up to May 31 will be provided with a full refund or credit to another booking.

Visit flatrocktentpark.com.au.

For further information please visit ballina.nsw.gov.au and search for coronavirus.

For information relating to the NSW Government public order, please visit nsw.gov.au/covid-19.