Children taken to see grisly fatal crash scene

15th Aug 2017 6:21 AM
Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said the crash would have been a confronting sight for first responders and locals. Picture: Mike Batterham.
POLICE have criticised dozens of "sightseers" who brought their children to watch emergency crews try and save the lives of four people at a grisly crash scene.

A mother and daughter were killed - and two others left in a critical condition - in northern NSW on Sunday afternoon when their rental car left Clothiers Creek Road in a high-speed crash.

The family of four Asian tourists were coming back from a day trip to Byron Bay about 4.20pm. Police believe the grandmother, aged 64, and mother, 46, passed away at the scene while a father, 47, and son, 14, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was shocked at the behaviour of locals who pulled over with their children to see what would have been a confronting sight for emergency crews.

"When the accident occurred, you had parents taking their children to look down at these people who were probably in a very sad state.

