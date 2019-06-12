Menu
Two children are among nine patients involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Children injured in massive highway crash

Ebony Graveur
by
12th Jun 2019 8:25 AM

NINE patients are being assessed by paramedics on scene at a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in Haigslea.

Two patients are reported to be children.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

"It's spread across a large distance," the spokeswoman said.

Five ambulances and two fire and rescue crews are currently on scene.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes on the Warrego Highway and Seminary Road are blocked and QPS advised motorists to expect days.

crash haigslea multi-vehicle crash paramedic qas qfes qps traffic
Gatton Star

