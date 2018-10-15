Menu
A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire.
A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire. Michelle Gately
Crime

Children, 10 and 12, charged with sports facility shed arson

15th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

DETECTIVES have charged two children in relation to a suspicious shed fire in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Officers from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy following investigations into an alleged arson at Kalka Shades on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1pm, a storage shed at a sports facility was reportedly set alight causing significant damage to the building and contents.

The children were both charged with one count each of arson and trespass.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information after a press conference with police this afternoon.

