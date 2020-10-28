Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A childcare centre accused of leaving a child unattended in a bus for more than an hour has faced court.
A childcare centre accused of leaving a child unattended in a bus for more than an hour has faced court.
News

Childcare centre in court accused of leaving child in bus

by Kara Sonter
28th Oct 2020 5:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare centre accused of leaving a child in a bus for more than an hour has had its matter adjourned in court.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture faces four charges before Caboolture Magistrates Court, all of which were adjourned today.

No one from the centre or the Department of Education, which is prosecuting the case, appeared in court today, with the adjournment instead being requested in writing.

The Jubilee St centre allegedly left a child inside a vehicle for about one-and-a-half hours on November 12, 2019.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture, where a child was allegedly left in a bus for more than an hour.
Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture, where a child was allegedly left in a bus for more than an hour.

The charges facing the centre include failing to ensure a child was adequately supervised because that child was allegedly left unattended in the vehicle for that length of time.

It faces a further charge linked to the incident of not ensuring every reasonable precaution was taken to protect the child from harm or any hazard likely to cause injury.

Two further charges concern alleged incorrect procedures around the forms authorising the child be transported to and from their home, which is classified as an 'excursion'.

The matter will return to Caboolture Magistrates Court on November 25.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court accused of leaving child in bus

child childcare court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        Politics The NSW Premier as been grilled by reporters over a shredding scandal linked to $250 million in council grants during a hostile press conference.

        'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        Premium Content 'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        News Another group has voiced concerns about the proposed water strategy

        Rain or shine? BOM’s summer weather forecast

        Premium Content Rain or shine? BOM’s summer weather forecast

        News BOM’s has released the climate outlook for the Far North Coast from November to...

        Stunning film delves into alien-looking world of fungi

        Premium Content Stunning film delves into alien-looking world of fungi

        News NORTHERN Rivers filmmakers are about to release their first feature documentary...