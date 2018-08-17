Menu
Login
Young boy missing from Blacks Beach
Young boy missing from Blacks Beach Contributed
Breaking

Missing child reunited with family after search

Melanie Plane
by
16th Aug 2018 5:20 PM

UPDATE: A YOUNG boy reported missing from Blacks Beach this afternoon has been found safe. 

The 12 year old was found by police about 7pm and reunited with his family. 

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in the Blacks Beach area are urged to keep an eye out for a young boy who has gone missing from his Blacks Beach home.

Jeffrey Skinner said his 12-year-old son went missing about 4.30pm.

He was last seen in the Blacks Beach cove area wearing a Northern Beaches State High School uniform.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

blacks beach blacks beach cove missing child
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Your chance to win Simple Pleasures photo competition

    Your chance to win Simple Pleasures photo competition

    News ADD some love into your photography by taking a photo showing what you love about Brunswick Heads.

    EDITORIAL: An idea even bigger than this headline

    EDITORIAL: An idea even bigger than this headline

    News Strap yourself in fellow dreamers

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    News Trust the instincts of our own beautiful #byrontribe

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    News Koala Tree Planting Day in Bangalow

    Local Partners