Menu
Login
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
News

Child one of nine injured in crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Oct 2018 2:25 AM

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a crash that injured nine people northwest of Brisbane, two of them critically.

The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Bye Rd at Wamuran about 8.15pm.

One child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A total of nine people were injured, with two in a critical condition.

Two had been trapped in their vehicle.

The highway will be closed for about three hours while the Forensic Crash Unit works to piece together what happened.

 

.

crash daguilar highway wamuran

Top Stories

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather "OUR thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    News Brunswick Valley Woodchop has unveiled their new mobile office

    Funding for more street lighting

    Funding for more street lighting

    News Byron Bay set to shine with new, safer street lighting

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    News Residents rejoice at new bridge

    Local Partners