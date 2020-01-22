UPDATE: Child to be airlifted after near drowning

A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

UPDATE 4PM:

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said their helicopter is awaiting to take off from Stanthorpe Hospital.

"We are waiting to take off any minute now and will be heading to Queensland's Children's Hospital in Brisbane."

EARLIER 1.30PM.

A CHILD is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesman said the incident occurred at a dam on a private address in Cottonvale about 1.30pm.

"The child has been transported in a critical condition," the spokesman said.

"A helicopter is on route and the incident is still ongoing."