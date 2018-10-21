‘Pathetic behaviour’ sparks ugly scuffle

Stewards hold back Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United as he clashes with the Chelsea backroom staff

Stewards hold back Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United as he clashes with the Chelsea backroom staff

JOSE Mourinho played down an ugly touchline melee after watching his Manchester United side concede a heartbreaking late equaliser as Chelsea preserved their unbeaten start in the English Premier League.

Ross Barkley scored in the sixth minute of injury time to level the match at 2-2 after Anthony Martial had scored twice in the second half to cancel out Antonio Rudiger's opener.

Mourinho took exception to the celebrations of one of Chelsea's backroom staff, Marco Ianni, who ran in front of the Portuguese on the touchline, as he seemed set for a sweet victory over his old club.

When asked about the incident, former Chelsea boss Mourinho said: "Oh come on, I can tell you that 97 minutes of the game was so good that you have to focus on that.

"I did not get respect back from Chelsea (fans) but that is not my responsibility. What I did here today I will do in Madrid, in Milan, in Porto, the reaction from the fans is not up to me.

"I am not annoyed with anything. What happened with (Maurizio) Sarri's assistant, Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he will resolve it.

A member of the backroom staff at Chelsea celebrates his sides second goal infront of Jose Mourinho

"The assistant has already come to me and apologised, I told him to forget it. I have made a lot of mistakes in my career."

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles in two spells at Chelsea, said United were the better side.

"We were the best team on the pitch. If you say before the game that one point at Stamford Bridge is a good result, it is so difficult to win here but after the game with the way the game was it is an awful result for us and a phenomenal result for them," he said.

"I hope every referee does the same as Mike Dean and gives six minutes. I don't know where they came from. We always tried to play, there was no time-wasting."

The result put Chelsea top of the table before the later Saturday games but left United well off the pace.

Sarri said his side lost out to United in the physical battle as the game wore on.

"I am disappointed with the last 30 minutes," he said. "We could win but at the end one point is enough.

"We were not organised for the long ball, we usually play with short passes so we were not organised for this in the last half-hour. This is not our football. I prefer to play our football for 90 minutes.

"I didn't see what happened but I have spoken to Jose Mourinho. I understood that we were in the wrong side of the situation. I have spoken to a member of my staff and have dealt with this immediately."