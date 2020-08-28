Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
Crime

‘Cheers’: Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

by Cameron Bates
28th Aug 2020 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.

Braydon Thomas Camp admitted to recording 0.068, a reading over the general alcohol limit of 0.05, when he was stopped at Four Mile Road near Victoria Plantation at 12.30am on Monday, August 10.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said Camp, a sole occupant of the vehicle, had admitted to police that he had consumed three mid-strength beers and a bottle of Great Northern between 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and "knew he shouldn't be driving".

Camp was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for the minimum one-month period.

A conviction was recorded.

"Cheers for that," Camp told the magistrate as he walked from the dock.

Originally published as 'Cheers': Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

braydon thomas camp drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        Premium Content Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

        News THE first flight from Dubbo touched down at the airport this afternoon.

        • 28th Aug 2020 3:25 PM
        'Significant inroads' as West Byron development rolls on

        Premium Content 'Significant inroads' as West Byron development rolls on

        Council News One of the proponents is due to file amended plans with council

        • 28th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        ‘Be nice to them’: Schoolies will still come to Byron

        Premium Content ‘Be nice to them’: Schoolies will still come to Byron

        News THERE will be no formal Schoolies hub in the town this year, so authorities are...

        Competition helps kids create careers in dairy industry

        Premium Content Competition helps kids create careers in dairy industry

        News A Northern Rivers high school was top of the class at the 2020 Cows for Careers...