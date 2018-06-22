Menu
Offbeat

'Vintage' plastic bags for sale for $5

Alexia Austin
by
22nd Jun 2018 12:14 PM

IT seems one Queenslander has found a silver 'liner' to the plastic bag ban.

Roma resident Peter Power has bagged the attention of Facebook users, by posting an ad for his 'vintage' single-use bags.

The post on the local Rural Sell, Swap and Buy Facebook page drew hundreds of likes - and more than a couple of questions.

"Do you have any other colours?" one commenter asked.

"Is there a payment plan?"

"My hubby wants to know if there is a guarantee on the handles," was another.

Mr Power binned bag-quality fears, stating his collection was some of the finest plastic originating from the shelves of the local Woollies.

Mr Power posted this tongue-in-cheek ad to the local Buy, Swap Sell Facebook page on Wednesday.
And how much to get your hands on a piece of this fantastic plastic you ask? He has set the price at a cool $5 a bag.

Mr Power said he has always been a big bag connoisseur.

"Yes, I have a love for the bags, and I must say I have been collecting them for over 25 years.

"I reckon I have around 50 right now...though I must admit - some are second hand.

"I'm fairly happy with the response I guess," Mr Power added.

"It really took off to my surprise."

Mr Power may be onto a gap in the market. All single-use plastic bags will disappear from supermarket and store check-outs come July 1, as the government's state-wide bag ban comes into affect.

