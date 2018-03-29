Check your well-being

Menu
DRAMATIC DONATION: Stefanie Schulien (Byron Yoga Centre), Lisa Aposolides (Byron Youth Theatre), Amanda Allen (Byron Bay Cross Fit), Rocio Marte (BYC), Jessica Lu (BYT), Lisa Parkes (Ninja Play Byron Bay), Damon Gameau (film maker) and Afra Shazam (BYT). Christian Morrow
A NEW well-being program aimed at bringing awareness to how we treat ourselves will be coming to a school near you in May.

Byron Youth Theatre are teaming up with Lisa Parkes from the Ninja Play Academy, Amanda Allen of Cross Fit Byron Bay, Rocio Marte and Stefanie Schulien of Byron Yoga Centre, Byron Bay Community Centre and Damon Gameau writer, director and star of That Sugar Film, to create a brand new project called Treat Yourself.

Funded by Santos Organics, BYT director Lisa Apostolides has created the project and enlisted the help of several local businesses.

Starting with a screening of That Sugar Film at 6.30pm on Friday April 27 at the Byron Theatre with a Q&A with Damon, the project aims to bring awareness to parents, teachers, young people and community members about how they treat their body, mind and spirit.

"This movie is fantastic, it's educational, innovative, inspiring, fun and really moving,” Lisa Parkes said.

"Damon will be there to give more insights and tell us about his new exciting project as well.”

Amanda, Rocio and Stefanie will join Byron Youth Theatre at the high schools in late May where they will be offering Wellbeing days.

"We aim to give the students an original and uplifting performance by BYT, an obstacle course and motivational talk together with a fun yoga and meditation session,” Ms Apostolides said.

Cost is $10 for adults with under 18's free. Bookings are essential at: www.byron centre.com.au

Topics:  byron ninja play byron yoga centre byron youth theatre that sugar film

