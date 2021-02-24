Menu
Pick up a cheap flight with Virgin.
CHEAP FLIGHTS: $75 tickets from Ballina to Sydney

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Feb 2021 9:35 AM
Did someone say "cheap flights"?

You'd better get out your credit card quickly, because Virgin Australia is offering cheap flights from the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport to Sydney.

>>> 500 jobs to be created as major Ballina project gets under way

The economy seat flights start at just $75 one way, with travel dates from April 21 to June 23, and July 14 to September 15.

Virgin's 72-hour domestic sale is on now.

The sale ends at 11.59pm tonight (Wednesday, February 24) unless sold out prior.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit the website.

>>> Will Qantas come to the rescue after Rex's 'tantrum'?

Late last week, Virgin Australia announced a Melbourne-Ballina route, which will initially operate across the Easter holiday period from March 29 until April 25, with lead-in economy class fares available from $129 one way.

The Sydney-Ballina has also been expanded and will offer up to 14 return services per week by April 4.

