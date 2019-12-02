Charles plans to boot several royals

Prince of Wales wants to streamline the royal family. Picture: Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles is planning on booting several royals out of the royal family when he becomes King, according to reports.

Heir to the throne Charles, 71, is said to want to cut the number of working royals down to a bare minimum in the wake of the Prince Andrew crisis, The Sun reports.

Prince Charles has long been reported to want to reduce the monarchy to a core group, consisting of just his own family (Prince William, Prince Harry, their wives and their children) when the Queen dies and he becomes king.

His brother Andrew's crisis over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has made Charles' plan more of a reality, according to the Daily Star.

These would be the only working royals if Prince Charles gets his way. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

PRINCE ANDREW SCANDAL

Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), 36, who claims she had sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17, is expected to reveal more details about her time with him.

Prince Andrew has always categorically denied any wrongdoing and has condemned Epstein.

The 59-year-old was forced to step down from royal duties following his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis on November 16 - with charities and businesses dumping him as their patron in the fallout.

He was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his friendship with Epstein or empathy for the sex offender's victims.

The most recent of the many organisations to have cut ties with him is his beloved Golf Foundation.

BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis interviewed Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

PLANS TO 'CUT DOWN' MONARCHY

Royal experts have told the Daily Star this is a sign the future king's big plan to slim down the monarchy is already underway.

They also say the Andrew crisis has fuelled Charles' desire to cut out the royal outsiders.

Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, said: "I think the Andrew crisis has definitely strengthened Prince Charles's desire for a slimmed-down monarchy.

"Prince Andrew is now out of the picture. I don't see him ever undertaking royal duties again, and any hope that his daughters would is now gone.

"So the process of slimming the monarchy has already begun, as we know Charles was pushing his mother to meet with Andrew and have him step back from his royal duties.

"I think when it's all said and done, the monarchy will be Charles and his children and grandchildren."

Charlie Proctor, editor of Royal Central, also believes the royal crisis has only strengthened Charles' desire for a minimal monarchy.

He said: "I should imagine there were plenty of people sceptical of reports that Prince Charles wanted a slimmed-down monarchy when he became king."

Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

CRUNCH TALKS

It was reported that Prince Charles had ordered a crunch meeting with Andrew over the Epstein scandal.

Reports suggest Charles is demanding his younger brother "comes clean" as Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre speaks to BBC Panorama.

Charles has allegedly said he wants an "open and honest" discussion.

The Mirror reports that in light of this looming allegation, Charles has ordered the Duke of York to talk with him in a last-minute crisis summit.

The Prince of Wales is currently at Sandringham after seeking advice from his father.

In the car-crash interview with Newsnight, Andrew denied ever meeting Ms Giuffre (then Virginia Roberts) and claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night he was said to have done so.

Following the disaster interview, Charles paused his royal tour for "stern words" with his brother.

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Court documents allege that at least 40 underage girls were brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual encounters.

The royal family apparently has "real concerns" about what Ms Giuffre might say and fear the possibility of the involvement of the FBI.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission