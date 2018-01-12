Charity party nudges more than $100K in donations

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink have raised more than $6,500 for local charities in six months.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink have raised more than $6,500 for local charities in six months.

MONTHLY charity event Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has broken two donation records in the last month.

Their January event passed $100,000 donated to local organisation in 22 events since their inception.

The exact amount fundraised by the event is $107,885 to date.

The monthly charity day party will be donating $12,000 to the January recipient Cabarita Youth Service, raised from their January 2018 event, making it their largest single donation.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink was organised by Cunning Stunts, a team formed by locals Darren and Sarah Sutton, Laura Peck and Dale Stephen.

The parties are held at the Billinudgel Hotel on the first Sunday of every month.

Assisted by guest DJs, sponsors, supporting businesses and the 'nudgers', the event has gone from an initial donation of $525 in December 2015, to a $12,000 donation from their January 2018 event.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink was a ticketed monthly event running from September to June every year.

Funds raised at their events was through ticket sales, vendor and attendees' donations, sponsors, merchandise sales and the selling of raffle tickets.

All profits are donated to local charities.

The next Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will be held on February 4, and it will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, and Scott Pullen, plus residents Dale Stephen and Lord Sut.

