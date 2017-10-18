Charity golf day sets new date

HEAVY rains over the weekend forced the postponement of the Byron Bay Boardriders' Skullcandy Charity golf tournament and Surf Industry Invitational that was to be held at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

After consultation with golf club professional Greg Stewart it was decided the tournament would now be held on November 12.

Tournament director, Mark Krackowizer said: "It is a shame to postpone but we wanted to have an event that our members, sponsors and guests could enjoy and with a wet course, possibly no use of golf carts and rainy, windy weather it seemed like it will be better try our luck in a few weeks.

"The new event date may also suit some of our long-time participants who were away and unable to attend on the scheduled date. Teams from Rip Curl, Afends, Surfection and Volcom had conflicts - so hopefully they will be able to make the new start date.

"Apologies to those who were effected but we are looking forward to a great time on November 12.

"If you were booked for the event last weekend please contact the Golf Club and confirm you are on for the new date.”

The BBB has had some rough weather this year with the Ben King Memorial Surf Competition experiencing its' worst weather in nearly 30 years on the June long weekend.

On a brighter note a team representing the BBB and Byron Bay will be surfing in the Stradbroke Teams Competition this weekend.