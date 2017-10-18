News

Charity golf day sets new date

WINNERS: Triumphant team Willsy from last year.
WINNERS: Triumphant team Willsy from last year. Krakaphoto
Christian Morrow
by

HEAVY rains over the weekend forced the postponement of the Byron Bay Boardriders' Skullcandy Charity golf tournament and Surf Industry Invitational that was to be held at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

After consultation with golf club professional Greg Stewart it was decided the tournament would now be held on November 12.

Tournament director, Mark Krackowizer said: "It is a shame to postpone but we wanted to have an event that our members, sponsors and guests could enjoy and with a wet course, possibly no use of golf carts and rainy, windy weather it seemed like it will be better try our luck in a few weeks.

"The new event date may also suit some of our long-time participants who were away and unable to attend on the scheduled date. Teams from Rip Curl, Afends, Surfection and Volcom had conflicts - so hopefully they will be able to make the new start date.

"Apologies to those who were effected but we are looking forward to a great time on November 12.

"If you were booked for the event last weekend please contact the Golf Club and confirm you are on for the new date.”

The BBB has had some rough weather this year with the Ben King Memorial Surf Competition experiencing its' worst weather in nearly 30 years on the June long weekend.

On a brighter note a team representing the BBB and Byron Bay will be surfing in the Stradbroke Teams Competition this weekend.

Topics:  byron bay boardriders club byron bay golf club charity golf day skull candy

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Twenty years of volunteer work restoring reserve

Twenty years of volunteer work restoring reserve

BYRANGERY Grass Reserve Trust's is 20th anniversary will also see the opening of the first section of the newly restored walking track.

Celebrating Byron Shire Bird Week

BIRD WEEK: Thirsty pelicans enjoy the rain.

BIG Bird Week celebrations in Byron Shire

$20m food hub a 'great idea' but in 'wrong place': Franklin

Ben Franklin meeting with local residents John McIntosh, Linda Sparrow, Bill Hutton and Ean Jones at the site of a proposed food hub in Bangalow.

Controversy continues over plans for the Bangalow facility

WATCH: Close encounter with killer whales off Byron Bay

Screenshot from a video of orcas off Byron Bay.

Incredible footage of orcas just 1km off the Byron Bay coast

Local Partners