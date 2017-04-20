Charity begins in the Bay

CLASSIC FUN: There is still time to sign on for the Malibu Classic.

WHAT a great weekend for the Easter break in The Bay. Great waves, great weather, great waves at Bells Beach and great for golf in Byron Bay.

The Pass through Clarkes Beach was just perfect for all the grommets on holidays.

There are a couple of big events in town over the next couple of weeks.

We have the Byron Bay Malibu Classic happening at Wategos.

The Classic is an iconic event, and the club's main event of the year. The three-day contest attracts competitors from up and down the east coast and regularly has a contingent visiting from New Zealand.

A single fin Malibu contest, it was first held in 1980, making it the longest running event of its kind in Australia, perhaps the world, and it is a massive family-friendly event.

Money raised at the Classic through the generosity of our sponsors and competitors has enabled the club to donate well in excess of a quarter of a million dollars to local community organisations over the years.

For details go to www. byronbaymalibuclub.org.

The other event that raises a massive amount for charity is the Byron Bay Winter Whales hosting the Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic on Sunday, May 7.

Details at www.byronbay oceanswimclassic.com.au.