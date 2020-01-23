Menu
Crime

Charges after kangaroo beaten to death

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jan 2020 2:16 PM

POLICE have charged a young man with animal cruelty after being made aware of a viral video showing a kangaroo being viciously beaten as it lay on the ground.

The video, which was called "disgusting" online, shows a man wearing green shorts repeatedly punching a kangaroo that appeared to be badly injured. The vicious attack on the marsupial was filmed and shared to social media in recent days. According to NSW Police, "those filming cheered and laughed" as the animal was being beaten.

The kangaroo in the video died following the vicious attack, according to a statement from NSW Police.

Video shared on social media shows the man repeatedly punching the animal. Picture: 7 News
Police were made aware of the video yesterday after it began circulating online.

Officers from Murray River Police District started an investigation into the incident. They said in a statement they received information indicating the attack took place in the Woomargama National Park, south of the small town of Holbrook in southern NSW, in late January 2019. The area is between Albury and Wagga Wagga.

About 4pm yesterday, a man, 18, contacted police regarding the incident, and he was later arrested at his home in Holbrook.

Police took the young man to Holbrook Police Station, where he was charged with commit an act of cruelty upon an animal and harm or attempt to harm a protected animal.

He was granted bail and will appear at Holbrook Local Court on March 12.

Investigations are continuing, and police indicated a second person was expected to face charges over the act of cruelty.

Kangaroos are a protected species in Australia, and it is illegal to harm them, unless granted a specific licence.

NSW Police said the roo died after the attack. Picture: 7 News
A man has now been charged. Picture: 7 News
